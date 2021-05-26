In race to spread kindness, this kid is a champ

When Orion Jean's parents entered him in a national speech contest with less than 24 hours to prepare, they had no idea the experience would lead to something so much bigger. Orion worked quickly to record a video for the 2020 competition, held by Think Kindness, an organization that aims to inspire acts of kindness in schools and communities. In his speech, Orion focused on the idea that "kindness is easy, it can be free, and it can make someone's day a whole lot better," he said.