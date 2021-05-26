Cancel
Watertown, MA

Docket No. SU21P1037EA Estate of John Michael Cheevers

A Petition for Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Anthony P Cheevers of Watertown, MA requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Anthony P. Cheevers of Watertown, MA be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.

