Why millennials can’t just let ourselves enjoy Olivia Rodrigo

The war among generations apparently never ends, and today a new avatar graces the arena: Eighteen-year-old Disney Channel alum Olivia Rodrigo. Rodrigo is a pop star. She has already appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” both as the musical guest and as the subject of a sketch about grown-up guys’ guys touched to the core by her ballad “Drivers License.” Radio-friendly parents may well know her songs already. The kids have loved her for a while, and with the release of a debut single this winter and an album last week, the critics love her, too.