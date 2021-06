An update to Microsoft Flight Simulation not only fixes a few problems, it also significantly reduces the 170GB size of the original download. When Microsoft Flight Simulator took off in 2020 it promised to be a revolution in the genre, offering a true-to-life simulation of virtually the entire planet, rendered in glorious 4K. Of course, we all assumed that this would come at the cost of a huge amount of storage space, and so it did: a gargantuan 170GB to be precise. But thanks to a recent update, the acclaimed simulator has added more features to the program and also slashed the storage requirements by half in one fell swoop.