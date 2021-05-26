One person injured after a medical emergency results in a crash on Highway 99 near East Avenue (Chico, CA)

On Tuesday, one person sustained injuries after a cardiac emergency resulted in a crash on Highway 99 near East Avenue.

The authorities received information of the traffic collision at around 2:21 a.m. when a 68-year-old man suffered a cardiac emergency and then crashed into another vehicle heading north on Highway 99 near the East Avenue off-ramp.

Both lanes were shut down as a result of the crash for under an hour while crews worked at the scene. As of now, authorities have not provided any details regarding the crash and the identities of the injured person has not been released.

An investigation is underway.

May 26, 2021