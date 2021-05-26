Cancel
US bank profit rises to $ 76.8 billion in 1st quarter, 29.1% jump from previous quarter

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi, May 26 (EFE) .- India on Wednesday surpassed the barrier of 27 million infections by covid-19 since the virus began to be detected in the country, on a day in which the number of deaths returned to be above 4,000 a day and the positives experienced a slight rise. The number of cases grew to 208,921 after yesterday they fell below the 200,000 threshold for the first time in 41 days, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 27 million, data that only the United States exceeds, with just over 33 million, according to the Indian Ministry of Health. The downward trend of the positives contrasts with the mortality rate, which added 4,157 new deaths after yesterday the data fell almost a thousand and whose total rises to 311,388, remaining as the third most affected nation, only behind United States and Brazil. The Asian country also reported a record number in the number of PCR tests for the detection of SARS-CoV-2, with more than 2.2 million tests carried out in the last 24 hours. The western state of Maharashtra, the most affected by the virulence of this second wave, once again concentrated 25% of the deaths from covid registered in the country after exceeding a thousand deaths, while the rate of cases remains below of the 30,000 daily. Meanwhile, New Delhi continues to show signs of recovery by reporting 156 deaths and 1,568 infections in the last 24 hours that distance it from the reality that it experienced weeks ago, with images of saturated crematoriums, queues in the vicinity of hospitals and severe oxygen shortages doctor. VACCINATION The vaccination campaign reached 200 million inoculations after administering just over two million doses in the last day. Thus, more than 43.4 million beneficiaries have already received the two doses of Covishield from AstraZeneca, which is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII); Covaxin, from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech; or the Russian vaccine Sputnik V. However, these data do not guarantee the initial goal set by the Indian authorities to immunize 300 million people before July. This country of 1,350 million inhabitants began on May 1 the vaccination of the population group between 18 and 44 years old. However, several regions reported severe problems to start this new phase due to the shortage of doses. EFE mvg / mt / msr (photo) (video) (c) EFE Agency.

