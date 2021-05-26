Cancel
Cryptocurrency : Bybit Exchange announces the launch of its platform in Portuguese

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, Bybit has more than 2 million users and 7 billion 24-hour volume. The platform is available in 10 languages, including Spanish, English and Portuguese. With approximately 260 million speakers, Portuguese is the seventh most widely spoken language in the world, and the official language of nine countries. Without a doubt, it is a market with great potential, and that is something that the Bybit exchange recognizes. For that reason, the company has launched its platform in Portuguese, facilitating access to the crypto industry for millions of people.

