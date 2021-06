More Efficiency, Less Paperwork. Easily manage jobs, customers, scheduling, employees, and business costs and profit. Facebook is the largest, most active, most popular social media network on the web. With a user base of more than 3 billion daily users and diverse demographics, 200 million small businesses turn to it as their go-to advertising and outreach platform. If you’re looking to create (or update) a Facebook page for your service business, here’s a guide that will help you get the most out of it without a headache. This guide will explore everything from account types to administration and show you how to set up an account that will generate amazing leads that turn into customers.