IRS Calendar for Mailing Monthly Checks of $ 250 and $ 300 for Biden Plan “Child Tax Credit” Extension

Finding out if you qualify for the child tax credit is one thing. The good news is that if you have children, it's extremely likely you'll get some money -- the IRS is even sending out letters to people who may qualify. Even parents of 18-24 year olds stand a good chance of seeing a check between now and the same time next year. But there's no one size fits all answer to exactly how much you'll get in all. It depends on how many children you have, how old they are and what your yearly income is, along with a handful of other factors.