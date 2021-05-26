Cancel
Why Lukashenko Has Chosen To Become A Pirate Against Europe

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“If you want to test the character of a man, give him power,” said Abraham Lincoln. For Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, taking command of his country since 1994 has served to demonstrate a dictatorial, repressive, violent soul, that of the old dinosaur of the Soviet era who resists democracy and crushes dissent with tricks very serious. The latest, the hijacking of an Irish-flagged commercial plane, with a route between Greece and Lithuania, to intercept a critical journalist, Roman Protasevich.

www.explica.co
