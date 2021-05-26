Why Lukashenko Has Chosen To Become A Pirate Against Europe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has sparred with the European Union and the United States at a U.N. meeting that highlighted the strained relations between Moscow, Brussels and Washington. The meeting was to focus on cooperation between the United Nations and the 27-nation European Union. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the council that the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the fragility of our hyper-globalized and interdependent world. He says the demand for multilateral solutions is much greater than the supply. Russia’s deputy ambassador strongly disagreed, saying the EU more often chooses destructive unilateral approaches. He warned the European bloc against interfering in other countries’ affairs including by taking action against Belarus, a close Moscow ally.