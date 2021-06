15 cars you can’t miss: Qashqai, Astra, 308 …

The Skoda Octavia is an old, trusty namteplate globally and we have seen the model undergoing a smooth evolution over the last decade. It has always been a comfortable and yet fun to drive car in its segment and Skoda has been updating it with all modern tech and features over the years. We recently drove the 2021 Skoda Octavia and it continues to be a car that is put together very well in its segment, set to give a tough competition to the Hyundai Elantra when it goes on sale in our market tomorrow. Here's what you can expect from the new-generation Skoda Octavia.