I was thinking the other day about pregnant women and hospital bags. Random, but stick with me on this. In this lifetime, I haven’t been pregnant. I haven’t been a mother. I haven’t carried a hospital bag nor have I carried a diaper bag or any of the very many bags that mothers carry over the course of their child’s life. I know my mom juggled plenty of bags in her time, raising four of us to adulthood. She was the Mary Poppins of my life, always nearby with something magical in her tote for whatever the moment, always precisely the thing I needed. That’s the miracle of a mom.