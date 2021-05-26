HBO Max Latin America: The Suicide Squad and Dune will arrive 35 days after the theatrical release
HBO Max Latin America will come with great surprises, in addition to the huge catalog that it has and with which we can enjoy classics from Warner Bros. and HBO, new highly anticipated productions will be available to users shortly after their release in theaters. The service in the United States has a simultaneous launch in cinemas and streaming with its new releases, but that strategy was very controversial; in Latin America the new tapes will be available 35 days after their theatrical release.www.explica.co