HBO Max Latin America: The Suicide Squad and Dune will arrive 35 days after the theatrical release

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the launch of HBO Max. In the year since rollout, the platform has undergone a remarkable evolution and hit several significant benchmarks, adding 11.1 million HBO/HBO Max subscribers over the past year to surpass 44 million in the US (as of end of Q1). Not only is the platform seeing a rapidly growing user base, but our viewers are more engaged than ever: we have seen up to a 70% increase in audience engagement vs. HBO Go or Now*, and the average time it takes a user to click play after logging into the platform is down to 100 seconds. From indulging in the highly-anticipated “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” to binge watching “The Flight Attendant” and “Friends,” to streaming the new Warner Bros. theatrical releases, the platform has become a “go-to” for all audiences.