You could say Lin-Manuel Miranda is on top of the world. After being postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, In the Heights is finally in theaters for the whole world to enjoy. It's been a bumpy journey for the musical, but it couldn't be coming out at a better time. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the creator of the Broadway musical at the film adaptation's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival opening night, where he touched on the "pretty wild" opportunity to bring the film to Washington Heights and having Oprah Winfrey's full support.