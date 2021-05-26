Cancel
HBO Max will arrive in Latin America on June 29

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia offers news about the HBO Max streaming platform, home to many products, including DC movies and series. The big announcement is occupied by the fact that HBO Max will land in Latin America on June 29, reaching 39 countries in the region. After that launch, it will arrive in Europe, improving the current services available from HBO Nordics, HBO Spain, HBO Portugal, HBO Central … that is, as we already knew, HBO Max will replace the respective HBO platform that already exists in each country Europe.

www.explica.co
