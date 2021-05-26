Shanik Berman assures that Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is the daughter of Ana Gabriel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas
Ana Gabriel, a famous singer, has been much mentioned in recent days and not precisely because of her artistic career, because although she is much loved for her performances, she is also involved in controversies that she does not seek. What happened? It turns out that the singer was singled out as the real mother of Miss Universe 2021 winner Andrea Meza. Is Ana Gabriel the mother of Andrea Meza? The conspiracy theory gained ground after a video allegedly relating to the two public figures went viral. However, the controversy caught fire even more, after journalist Shanik Berman assured it in a video. Is it real or is it fake news?www.explica.co