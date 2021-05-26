Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Shanik Berman assures that Andrea Meza, Miss Universe, is the daughter of Ana Gabriel – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAna Gabriel, a famous singer, has been much mentioned in recent days and not precisely because of her artistic career, because although she is much loved for her performances, she is also involved in controversies that she does not seek. What happened? It turns out that the singer was singled out as the real mother of Miss Universe 2021 winner Andrea Meza. Is Ana Gabriel the mother of Andrea Meza? The conspiracy theory gained ground after a video allegedly relating to the two public figures went viral. However, the controversy caught fire even more, after journalist Shanik Berman assured it in a video. Is it real or is it fake news?

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Meza
Person
Ana Gabriel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Noticias De Chihuahua#Journalist Shanik Berman#Daughter#Claudia#Icaza#Video#Controversy#Biological Children#Fake News#Conspiracy Theory#Controversies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
FOX26

Ana Gabriel coming to the Save Mart Center

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) - Ana Gabriel is coming to Fresno in February. Tickets are on sale now for the show at the Save Mart Center on February 25, 2022. As one of Mexico's greatest musical exports and a true legend in her own right, Ana Gabriel has released more than 30 albums and has earned 20 top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, including an impressive six No. 1s.
TV ShowsInternational Business Times

Mario Lopez Net Worth: Miss Universe 2021 Host Earns Millions From 'Extra'

Mario Lopez started his career in entertainment at 10 years old. He got his biggest break on "Save by the Bell" as AC Slater. Mario Lopez started his career in entertainment at a young age and has since made a name for himself, appearing on TV shows, sitcoms while also hosting events. Here's how much the Miss Universe host is worth today.
TV Showsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Drama Alert! – Perez Hilton

It’s podcast time! Our latest episode is available to listen NOW! And you can watch it tomorrow on our @PerezHilton YouTube channel! This week we chat Chris Harrison and The Bachelor, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Khloe Kardashian, Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers, Logan Paul & Floyd Mayweather, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox, Jojo Siwa, Armie Hammer, Matthew Perry, Taylor Swift, Kid Rock, Naomi Osaka, Vin Diesel, Travis Barker, Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Drake Bell, Tom Cruise, Kobe Bryant and more! CLICK HERE to listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker or hear it on Apple Podcasts or Spotify or directly at PerezPodcast.com.
Celebritiesbalitangamerica.tv

MISS TEEN UNIVERSE BIBYANA MARQUEZ TO VISIT THE PHILIPPINES

In the pageant world, fans in the Philippines are in for a treat as the reigning Miss Teen Universe is set to pay them a visit. Steve Angeles tells us while Bibyana Marquez may not have Filipina blood the filipino community has a special place in her heart.
Celebritiescreativeloafing.com

David Ryan Harris

Ou’ve either got soul or you don’t. David Ryan Harris most definitely does. The singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has built an impressive catalog of soulful stories that instantly captivate. “Soulfulness comes from telling stories in in the most honest and direct way that you can,” he says. “People relate to what you’re saying when you sing from the heart.” That’s exactly what Harris has done throughout his three-decade career.
Musicworldwideentertainmenttv.com

DMX Daughter Covers His Missed Show Over Weekend

DMX eight-year-old daughter performed in his place at a bar in Texas over the weekend performing “Slippin”. Sonovah Hillman Jr. took to the stage at Katy’s Wildcatter Saloon on May 29, where her dad was scheduled to have a concert before his untimely death two months ago. Video shows her rapping while wearing a shirt with DMX’s face on it.
TennisPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Pens Sweet Birthday Message to Son-in-Law Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson wrote a beautiful note to her son-in-law Christian Huff on his birthday about how important he is to their family. He turned 23 on Wednesday. The Duck Dynasty mom posted several photos of him with Sadie Robertson Huff and their newborn baby daughter, Honey, on Instagram. And reminded him how much joy and stability he brings to their family.
Glendale, AZyourvalley.net

Ana Gabriel world tour to include Glendale stop

Multi-platinum recording artist Ana Gabriel announced the first dates of her upcoming world tour “Por Amor A Ustedes,” which includes a show Friday, March 4, 2022, at Gila River Arena, 9400 W. Maryland Ave. The tour was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of Mexico’s greatest...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Paker Reunites With Cynthia Nixon & Kristin Davis For ‘SATC’ Reboot: First Pic

It’s like no time has passed! The ‘Sex & The City’ BFFs are back together again for the next chapter of the franchise, and SJP has your first sneak peek of the reunion!. “Together again,” said Sarah Jessica Parker on her Instagram as she shared with the world just what they were waiting for on June 11. In the first look of the anticipated Sex & The City revival series, And Just Like That, Sarah cozied up to her OG co-stars and ride or die friends, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, with the NYC skyline perfectly positioned in the background. She shared the photo as the women prepared to take on the roles of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte all over again!
CelebritiesHOT 97

T.I. Announces His Retirement From Music

T.I. lets his fans know that he will be releasing his last and final album. As we know, T.I. and his wife, Tiny, are currently tied up into some legal troubles. The couple has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by over 30 women. Assault including raping, drugging and more. The two have denied all allegations, and T.I. spoke about the situation in his new single. “This is what it’s come to…” the rapper shared on Instagram in what looks to be lyrics. “Go put yo face and reputation on it…These kind of clowns deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it??” He continued, “willing to face whatever consequences for his vision…while I’m up against some lyin ass b*tches.”
RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Nick and Vanessa Lachey: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Still going strong! While they’ve faced their fair share of relationship challenges through the years, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (née Minnillo) are the definition of couple goals. Nick first laid eyes on the former TRL host while he was still married to Jessica Simpson, from whom he split in...