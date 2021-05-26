Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

World Sleep Day: vaccines against the “coronasomnia”, the sleep problems that the pandemic brings

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds like a horror movie and for some, it is, but in real life: the “coronasomnia” or “COVIDsomnia”, the sleep problems caused by the long COVID-19 pandemic are spreading like another pandemic within the pandemic. To such an extent that the specialized journal Medscape, which analyzes the most searched...

www.explica.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Problems#Sleep Disorders#World Sleep Day#Sleeping Pills#Health Sleep#Anxiety Disorders#Medscape#Coronasomnia#Euronews#House#Ministry Of Health#State#Pandemic Times#Sleep Avoid Screens#Symptoms#Insomnia#Fatigue#Social Isolation#Negative Behaviors#Habits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Country
India
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Assessment of sleep problems with the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI) and the sleep item of the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) in cancer patients.

The objectives of this study were to examine sleep problems in cancer patients, to test the psychometric properties of the Insomnia Sleep Index (ISI) in comparison with the sleep item of the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), and to analyze disrupting factors which might cause the sleep problems. A sample of...
Public Healthsciencecodex.com

Covid-19 pandemic led to increased screen time, more sleep problems

A new study in the journal Sleep finds that increased evening screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown negatively affects sleep quality. During the lockdown period in Italy, daily internet traffic volume almost doubled compared to the same time in the previous year. Researchers here conducted a web-based survey of 2,123 Italian residents during the third and seventh week of Italy's first national lockdown. The survey ran in the third week of lockdown (March 25th - 28th, 2020) and evaluated sleep quality and insomnia symptoms, using the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index and the Insomnia Severity Index as means of measurement. The second assessment survey, in the seventh week of lockdown (April 21st - 27th, 2020), inquired about usage of electronic devices in the two hours before falling asleep, in addition to repeating the sleep questionnaires.
Mental HealthUnion Leader

Up to 36% of adults report sleep problem during the pandemic

As many as 36% of adults have reported sleep problems during the pandemic, according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. The findings are based on data from 44 studies involving 54,231 people in the United States and 12 other countries. Most affected were coronavirus patients, with 75% of them experiencing disturbed sleep.
WorldCosmos

Vaccination concerns: first-world problem

Australians dithering over whether to get a vaccination against COVID-19 are suffering a “first-world problem”, the Australian Medical Association says. The comments come as concerns over vaccine hesitancy are increasing, as are the numbers of cases. On 19 May, a survey by the Nine newspapers found about a third of...
Mental HealthManaged Healthcare Executive

Teen Sleep Problems Linked To Later Drug Use

Study shows an association between greater "eveningness" (being awake and alert at night) and cannabis use and binge drinking. Teens and young adults who stay up late or do not get enough sleep have a greater risk of using cannabis or binge drinking, according to a new report. The study,...
Scienceancsleep.com

Are Sleep Studies Uncomfortable?

What is a Sleep Study (Polysomnogram) A sleep study, also called a polysomnogram (PSG), is a non-invasive study conducted at a sleep center (usually) or at your home (uncommonly), where sleep specialists monitor your sleeping behavior. Your sleep is monitored via PSG equipment in order to evaluate how you are sleeping, what your brain is doing while you sleep and when it's doing it, and, where applicable, any sleeping disorders you may be dealing with.
HealthPosted by
WGN TV

Sleep expert explains ‘coronasomnia’

CHICAGO — Coronasomnia — many of us have a case of it and now we’re trying to get back to our “normal” routines. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine says more than half of Americans surveyed are having more trouble getting a good night’s sleep since the pandemic began. Dana...
Pharmaceuticalsthe360mag.com

Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

The human body keeps itself in balance to ensure overall wellness. However, due to exposure to various factors, we experience different discomforts that are temporary or last a lifetime. Pharmaceuticals do their part in providing medications to help people feel better. Nevertheless, alternatives such as CBD can also help in relieving various symptoms. CBD is available in multiple forms, including gummies. If you are having trouble sleeping, CBD gummies can assist you to rest better and enhance your general wellbeing. The market has many brands to choose from, and you should go for only the best CBD gummies for sleep. Such are high-quality and contain safe, effective ingredients. Below is a guide about premium CBD gummies you should consider using and additional information regarding CBD.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

Fruit fly links sleep problems in autism to glial cells, blood-brain-barrier and serotonin

Bad sleep causes severe health issues and affects our ability to concentrate, memorize, and cope with challenging situations. Individuals with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism and intellectual disability, frequently suffer from sleep problems. However, little is known about their underlying mechanisms. In Science Advances, a Dutch-American research team, coordinated by Radboudumc, now describes how these problems can arise. Mimicking two genetic causes of autism in fruit flies, they uncovered that flies show the same sleep problems as the patients, and that the disturbed sleep is caused by high levels of serotonin - also frequently observed in autism. Moreover, they found that the origin of high serotonin and sleep problems resides on the glial cells of the blood-brain barrier. This completely new information sheds light on sleep problems in humans and even suggests a possible treatment.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Potty Training and Sleep

Are they fighting naps, stalling at bedtime, getting out of bed repeatedly, or waking up early? If this goes on at your house, it’s no surprise. We all know that developmental milestones can wreak havoc with sleep – and using the potty is a very major milestone!. Potty-related sleep problems...
Healthalternativemedicine.com

How Much is Enough Sleep?

Along with nutrition and exercise, sleep is one of the three pillars of a healthy lifestyle. In the US more than 40% of us get less than seven hours of good rest each night. It’s not healthy to be drained and fatigued throughout the day. Many of us reach for caffeinated beverages or energy drinks to provide some energy, but it’s certainly way too common. For many of us, fatigue has been accepted as a part of our daily life.
HealthBemidji Pioneer

Health Fusion: Is caffeine a substitute for sleep?

OK, I admit it. I'm not the best sleeper. Sleep deprivation is a bit too familiar to me. And like many bleary-eyed people, I reach for a big cup of coffee on the days when I'm dragging. A new study from Michigan State University reports that caffeine is not a proper substitute for sleep. Darn it.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Fitness Facts: Sleep hygiene

Paying attention to your sleep patterns and obtaining healthy sleep is important to maintain both physical and mental health and improve your overall quality of life and productivity. There are several factors that inhibit our ability to fall asleep and stay asleep – mainly, the use of technology and our...
HealthL.A. Weekly

Treating Sleep Disorders Using CBD

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Not getting proper sleep can be a frustrating experience, as it can deteriorate your health and cause fatigue and other difficulties. A lot of people experience sleep disorders like insomnia, which prevents them from getting quality sleep. As a result of this, they can experience drowsiness throughout the day and feel exhausted because of a lack of energy.
Mental Healththesleepdoctor.com

How Sleep Journaling Helps You Sleep

As a kid, did you ever keep a journal or a diary? Well, sleep journaling is something a little different. During childhood, we may have used journaling to write about our everyday lives and experiences, including our dreams, goals, and worries. Perhaps it gave you some peace of mind to internalize what you were thinking and helped you make sense of things as you grew older.
Relationshipsgenmindful.com

Parenting Through Sleep Deprivation

I haven’t slept in four years. Not well anyway. When I was pregnant with my first child, I took a positive parenting course and I had all of these ideas about how I would be this zen mama who validated her son’s big feelings while being his sturdy leader. I...
Mental Healthajmc.com

Themes to Look for at SLEEP 2021

This year's SLEEP 2021 virtual conference offers a wide range of sessions on topics relating to sleep disorder treatment and management. This year, The Associated Professional Sleep Societies, LLC, is presenting SLEEP 2021 in a virtual format between June 10 and 13, 2021, and the research to be presented spans a wide range of topics.
Computersbitchute.com

How to sleep hack if sleep hacking isn’t working…

For at least a decade of my own life, I suffered from bad sleep and now I sleep really great, even when I’m stressed out by the hectic entrepreneur/digital nomad life. I’ve really figured this crucial human function that so much of our happiness, pr…