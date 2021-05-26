Cancel
Cryptocurrency : You can now trade bitcoin and euros in Spain with the new Bit2Me exchange

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains referral links. Know more. Spanish exchange Bit2Me has launched its own trading platform. Now, users of the site for buying and selling bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies will be able to trade from their same account at Bit2Me Trade, the company announced in a press release. This...

www.explica.co
