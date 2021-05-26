Cancel
the new generation of Windows is coming soon

By Explica .co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday began Microsoft Build 2021, the annual conference day in which the Redmond giant presents its most ambitious plans for the most imminent future of Windows, Azure, Edge, and all its services. And it is that although there are still a couple of days ahead, we have already had some partial surprises.

Satya Nadella
