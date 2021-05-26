the new generation of Windows is coming soon

Windows 10 was released in mid-2015 and can now be viewed as Microsoft’s OS version that lasted the most without a version number change, thanks in part the new philosophy of releasing two major OS updates per year. Previous versions only lasted for 3-4 years, and we still have no idea why Microsoft decided to skip version 9 altogether. The minimalist look adopted for Windows 10 was embraced by many at first, but now, after 6 years, Microsoft has not really improved it in any meaningful way and the need for something new is quite strong in many users. Microsoft is clearly aware of this and has been experimenting with new UI concepts since 2019. Last year, we were hearing something about a total UI revamp coming in 2021, a project that Microsoft codenamed as “Sun Valley.” Windows 10 was initially designed to be the last major release with a version number, but this might change this year, since Microsoft is already preparing to preview “the next generation of Windows” on June 24, as announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at Build 2021 a few weeks ago.