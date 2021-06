ABILENE, TX – Abilene Police Department Special Operation Agents arrested an Abilene man for having over 16 ounces of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $28,000. SOD agents executed a search and arrest warrant at a home located in the 800 block of Hailey St. in southeast Abilene on Tuesday, May 11. Agents located 16.75 ounces of methamphetamine in the home. Michael Anthony Guajardo, 35-years-old, of Abilene, was charged with First Degree Felony Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He is being held at the Taylor County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.