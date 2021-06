Since there are so many mesh routers available on the market right now, it can be difficult to know which one to choose – especially since so many of them feature similar specs and performance capabilities. The eero 6 and the Google Wifi are two such routers that are some of the best options available, but of the two, which one should you pick? Here’s a breakdown of what each one has to offer, as well as a recommendation on which one is the better choice.