Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the adoption of a repurchase plan (the "Plan") for up to $10 million of its Common Stock. Under the Plan, open market purchases of Retractable's Common Stock may commence June 18, 2021 and may continue until June 18, 2022 at the latest. The Plan is structured to comply with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Plan will be administered through an independent broker. The purchases under the Plan are subject to Rule 10b-18 limitations as well as certain price and market volume constraints specified in the Plan. Notwithstanding the terms of the Plan, the exact number of shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Plan is difficult to predict.