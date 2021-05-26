New Games with Gold for June 2021

At the end of last week, the first ever Sonic Central Live Stream revealed three Sonic the Hedgehog titles would be coming to PlayStation Now on June 1. Now we know those won’t be the only titles to be added tomorrow as there will be seven new additions. Joining Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania will be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator.