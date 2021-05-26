New Games with Gold for June 2021
The June Games with Gold lineup is here! On Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, experience captivating, momentum-based gameplay in The King’s Bird, and choose to save the world or plunge it into disaster in Shadows: Awakening. And for our classic lineup via Backward Compatibility, play a fighting game filled with classic characters in NeoGeo Battle Coliseum, and traditional lines between good and evil amongst your favorite superheroes are blurred in Injustice: Gods Among Us.gizorama.com