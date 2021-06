For model year 2022, expect to see a few enhanced features show up on John Deere air seeders compared with the previous year’s designs. But the most obvious difference will be new model numbering designations for the 1830 and 1835 model drills. They will now become the H500 series with the last two digits representing the working width of the drill. For example, the H541 will have a 41-foot working width. That brings the numbering series of these models in line with Deere’s other drills.