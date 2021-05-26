The European Commission will open an investigation for unfair competition against Facebook
Facebook is once again facing another battle over unfair competition in Europe amid two ongoing investigations, one in Germany and the other in the UK. The European Commission (the European executive branch) considers that it could be proved that the company committed abuse of power in classified advertising, according to the Financial Times. An investigation could be launched in a matter of days as European officials seek greater clarity in promoting the company’s services.www.explica.co