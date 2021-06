It wasn’t easy, but after a hard-fought series Cruz Azul finally ascends to the top of Liga MX, downing Santos Laguna 2-1 on aggregate to win the 2021 Guard1anes tournament. The first few minutes were fairly even in terms of possession. Santos might have had a bit more of it, but neither side was able to do much when the ball was at their feet. As the game progressed, Santos started to gain more and more of the possession, winning some corner kicks. Unfortunately for them the chances were left on the table, often scrambled out by Cruz Azul defenders.