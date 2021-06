Space utilization is the determining difference between the Corolla Hatchback and the Corolla sedan. Choose the hatchback and you instantly increase cargo volume by 5 cubic feet over the sedan. If that's not incentive enough, then compare the two body styles side by side. The sedan looks so much like all the other compact sedans on the market that its shape is virtually indistinguishable from the crowd. The hatchback, on the other hand, with its kicked up butt and tightly sculpted hindquarters turns a decent design into a great one. The Corolla Hatchback is a strikingly handsome package from any angle, especially the rear three-quarters view.