Motorsports

schedule and where to watch Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP races on TV

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 MotoGP World Championship faces the 2021 Italian GP this weekend. SPORT.es we bring you all the updated schedules and televisions that offer signal of free practice, qualifying and races Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP of the Grand Prix that takes place in the legendary Autodromo Internazionale de Mugello. We...

www.explica.co
Francesco Bagnaia
Maverick Viñales
Fabio Quartararo
Marc Márquez
#Motogp#Moto2#Moto3#Rider#Movistar#Italy#Motogp#Italian#Dazn#Espn#Nbc Sports#Spaniard#Races#Italy#Colombia#Peru#Free Practice#Mexico
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Foggia wins Moto3™ race at Mugello

Tags Moto3, 2021, GRAN PREMIO D'ITALIA OAKLEY, RAC. Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia won the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Moto3™ race by 0.036s over second place Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) to pick his first win of 2021, as Gabriel Rodrigo (Indonesian Racing Gresini Moto3) cemented his first rostrum of the season with a hard-earned third place.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Unpredictable racing at Moto3 Italian Grand Prix

THE AUTODROMO DEL MUGELLO WAS THE SCENE FOR HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES AND ROMANO FENATI TO SCORE TEN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS FOR ROUND SIX OF 2021 MOTOGP. Mugello staged its 35th FIM event and the 5.2km course contained fifteen inviting turns of varying cambers. Romano Fenati and Adrian Fernandez got to business with their Husqvarna Motorcycles FR 250 GP machinery in the warm and sunny Free Practice sessions through Friday and Saturday and the Italian eventually earned 7th on the grid – at the top of the third row – and the Spaniard had to accept 26th.
MotorsportsCrash.net

How can I watch the Azerbaijan GP? F1 timings and TV schedules

Formula 1 returns to the streets of Baku for this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Making its debut in 2016, Baku has been a fan favourite over the years for its chaotic races. 2017 was memorable for Daniel Ricciardo’s surprise victory, benefitting from Sebastian Vettel hitting Lewis Hamilton deliberately under the...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Moto2 to MotoGP KTM has new rider

Grand Prix winning Moto2™ star Remy Gardner will move into the MotoGP class next season and steer one of the Tech3 KTM Factory Racing RC16s as he continues his upward trajectory at world championship level. Gardner, the current Moto2 championship leader, Italian Grand Prix victor and owner of five podiums...
MotorsportsMotorcycle.com

Racing World Mourns Moto3 Racer Jason Dupasquier

Swiss racer Jason Dupasquier succumbed to injuries from a crash during a qualifying session at this weekend’s MotoGP round at Mugello. He was 19. Dupasquier was involved in a multi-rider incident and was attended to on the track before being transferred by helicopter to Careggi Hospital in Florence, Italy. His death was announced the next morning ahead of the day’s races.
MotorsportsAsphalt & Rubber

Paddock Pass Podcast Episode 212 – Moto2 & Moto3 at Mugello

Episode 212 of the Paddock Pass Podcast is out, and this one is our Moto2 and Moto3 follow-up to Episode 210, which focused on the MotoGP action from the Italian GP at Mugello. On the mics, we have David Emmett, Neil Morrison, and Adam Wheeler, with special guest Michael Laverty...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Gardner: Tough years in Moto2, Moto3 have made me stronger

Remy Gardner says that his tough years in the junior classes have made him stronger, following confirmation by KTM of his MotoGP ride in 2022. When Gardner makes his premier class debut with Tech3 next season, more than seven years will have passed since his first race in Moto3. The...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s owned the Moto2 & Moto3 classes

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Remy Gardner owned the Moto2 class for the second time in a week at the seventh round of MotoGP for what was the second visit to Spain this season and in grey but warm conditions near the Catalan capital. Red Bull KTM Tech3’ Deniz Öncü earned his very first Moto3™ podium trophy with 3rd place.
MotorsportsESPN

On the road again: Romain Grosjean thriving in IndyCar

Romain Grosjean turned in his key to Indianapolis Motor Speedway  yes, he had his own key to the place  packed up his motorhome and left for Detroit, the next step in his next American adventure. First, he rode his bike 10 laps around the historic speedway. He had...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Fresh MotoGP deal with Suzuki for 2021

• Spaniard Cristian Montenegro Sánchez, 21, will ride again for the ‘blues’. • He has achieved 3rd place in the MotoGP eSport series for two years running. Since joining forces with Team Suzuki Ecstar in an official capacity back in 2019, eSports rider Cristian Montenegro Sánchez has become one of the main contenders in the highly coveted MotoGP™ eSports World Series, and he has just signed a fresh deal with Suzuki for 2021.
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Team HRC delighted to race in front of WorldSBK fans at Misano

“The last race weekend left us with mixed feelings, a tough Friday followed by improved performance and confidence throughout the weekend, despite the extra challenge of having our qualifying time cancelled on Saturday. Still, we feel we left some of our potential untapped there and are looking forward to improving this weekend. We approach Misano with a strong mentality and will work to find the feeling that we had at Aragón. Our main target is to have a bike that is well balanced to suit all conditions and every track. I’m so happy to return to Misano after missing it last season. It’s a track that I really enjoy, and it’s definitely very different to both Aragón and Estoril so we will try to find a good set-up with the electronics, the chassis and everything in order to get closer to the front. One thing that makes me really happy is that we will finally have some fans back in the grandstands. A limited number, sure, but it’s a first step and one we have been looking forward during this long closed-door period”.
Motorsportsbatleynews.co.uk

A rollercoaster race weekend for Inception Racing at Virginia

In addition, in what was proved to be a rollercoaster ride for the drivers and team alike, the Optimum Motorsport run team took in the additional GT America rounds, securing a dominant race win and a fine second position. Following on from the success at Circuit of the Americas, Brendan...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

A second race at the Red Bull Ring was added to the 2021 MotoGP calendar last month following the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix at the new KymiRing circuit. The Styrian Grand Prix was added as a replacement for 6-8 August, running one week before the Austrian Grand Prix to create a double-header in Spielberg.
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

WEC: 8 Hours of Portimão preview – NEWPAPER24

Following Could’s season-opening occasion at Spa-Francorchamps, marking the start of the Hypercar period within the FIA World Endurance Championship, the championship strikes south for its second spherical, to race on Portuguese soil for the primary time, on the world-class Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. Race period: 8 hours. Location: The Autódromo...
Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Repsol Honda Team Trial 2021 photo gallery

We would like to share a selection of some of the best images from a photo shoot at a Repsol service station located in Bassella (Lleida, Spain) when there are only a few days until the start of the TrialGP World Championship. Our riders and the rest of the team...
Motorsportsmotoamerica.com

It’s Game On For MotoAmerica’s Round Three At Road America

MotoAmerica has held 14 Superbike races at Road America since it took over the AMA Superbike Series in 2015. The average margin of victory from those 14 races is just 2.49 seconds, and that includes Cameron Beaubier’s three runaway wins last year of 7.8, 14.4 and 6.32 seconds. Plain and...