Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks” according to the EMA

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks” as reiterated by the European Medicines Agency EMA, which sees no links to blood clot problems. The agency’s risk assessment committee in an extraordinary meeting has reached the same conclusion as during its first assessment. The only change for the EMA would be that the risk of blood clots should be included in the vaccine insert because it also recognizes that there have been rare cases of clots combined with platelet loss and bleeding.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Speranza
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ema#Vaccine Doses#Health Problems#Eu Countries#Blood Clots#European Governments#The European Union#British#The European Commission#The Minister Of Health#Health Ministry#Astrazeneca Vaccine#Vaccinations#Circulation Problems#Conclusions#Blood Clot Problems#Rare Cases#Company#Enormous Damage#Distribution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

EMA Warns of New AZ Vaccine Side Effect

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Following a safety review, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has advised against use of the AstraZeneca's Vaxzevria COVID-19 vaccine in people with a history of capillary leak syndrome. Capillary...
WorldUS News and World Report

EU Adds Another Rare Blood Condition as Side Effect of AstraZeneca Shot

(Reuters) -Europe's drug regulator on Friday identified another very rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome (CLS)...
Medical & Biotechmarginalrevolution.com

A Half Dose of Moderna is More Effective Than a Full Dose of AstraZeneca

Today we are releasing a new paper on dose-stretching, co-authored by Witold Wiecek, Amrita Ahuja, Michael Kremer, Alexandre Simoes Gomes, Christopher M. Snyder, Brandon Joel Tan and myself. The paper makes three big points. First, Khoury et al (2021) just published a paper in Nature which shows that “Neutralizing antibody...
Worldtheaseanpost.com

AstraZeneca Linked To Risk Of Blood Disorder

Data from Scotland’s COVID vaccination programme has revealed a possible small increase in the risk of a treatable and often mild bleeding disorder after the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Doctors examined the medical records of 5.4 million people in Scotland for instances of blood clots, unusual bleeding, and...
Pharmaceuticalsfoxwilmington.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine linked to ‘very small’ increased risk of bleeding, study says

The first dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was associated with a “very small” increased risk of bleeding and other rare blood disorders, researchers say. Findings published in Nature Medicine on Wednesday stemmed from a study in Scotland, involving 2.53 million people who received first doses of COVID-19 vaccines between Dec. 8 to April 14, comprising 57.5% of the country’s adult population. Of the total, some 1.7 million people received AstraZeneca’s vaccine, and about 820,000 people were administered Pfizer’s vaccine.
Healthoverpassesforamerica.com

AstraZeneca Vaccine Carries Slightly Higher Risk of Bleeding Disorders, Study Shows

People receiving the Covid vaccine made by Oxford-AstraZeneca had a barely elevated danger of a bleeding dysfunction, and probably different uncommon blood issues, researchers reported on Wednesday. The findings, from a examine of 2.53 million adults in Scotland who obtained their first doses of both the AstraZeneca vaccine or the...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Mix and match COVID-19 vaccines safe and effective: German study

A new preprint study posted to the medRxiv* server shows an AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1-nCov-19 and Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine combination is immunologically superior to two AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-nCov-19 doses. Led by German researchers, the study shows that having the first dose with AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 and the second with Pfizer/BioNTech BNT162b2 elicits significantly...
Pharmaceuticalshealthleadersmedia.com

New CDC study shows two-dose vaccines are 91% effective at reducing infection risk

According to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both 91% effective at reducing risk of infection for fully vaccinated people. This study is one of many that the CDC says provide “real-world evidence” of the vaccine’s effectiveness. The study also showed that fully or partially vaccinated people who still contracted COVID-19 were still benefitted by the vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalsretailcrowd.co.uk

The first person was vaccinated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine

The vaccine against the coronavirus, jointly developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, began use in the United Kingdom on Monday. According to the UK division of the British Public Health Service (NHS) Oxford resident Brian Pinker was the world’s first to receive the vaccine. Pinker is 82 and...
Industrythegirlsun.com

AstraZeneca vaccine: Are side effects worse after the second jab? What the data shows

According to clinical trial data, side effects happen shortly after the vaccination and are not associated with more serious or lasting illness. The nature of reported suspected side effects is broadly similar across age groups, although, as was seen in clinical trials and as is usually seen with other vaccines, they may be reported more frequently in younger adults.
PharmaceuticalsCollegiate Times

COVID-19 vaccination rewards outweigh the risk

I was so excited to get my COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April. As a remote student, I was unable to get vaccinated at the clinics on campus and had been scouring local pharmacies for appointments. I finally managed to book an appointment at a grocery store, and I was every bit as nervous as I was excited. “How will my body react?” I asked myself as I drove to get vaccinated. I was aware of the side effects, but I knew the mild flu-like symptoms would disappear within a few days. However, the thought of resuming pre-COVID-19 life once fully vaccinated quelled the anxiety I had about potential side effects. I began planning trips with my vaccinated friends and family, and I could finally experience the relief of knowing that I was protected from the virus.
IndustryCape Gazette

Let’s talk risk to benefit for vaccines

What is it? Risks are reasonable in relation to anticipated benefits and the importance of the reasonably expected outcome. Risk/benefit analysis is often used by medical professionals when the outcome is unknown for a particular group. A WHO training module (vaccine-safety-training.org/overview-and-outcomes-4.html) states that there is a need to balance vaccine...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer Vaccine Has Been Linked to This New Side Effect, Study Says

Since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. began in December, health officials and researchers have gone to great lengths to ensure the safety of the doses that were being administered. So far, the high efficacy rate and incredibly low incidence of serious reactions to the shots have finally helped bring case numbers into a nationally sustained fall. But a new study has linked myocarditis with the Pfizer COVID vaccine as a new side effect in a small number of cases.
Public HealthStreetInsider.com

EMA logs more clotting cases after AstraZeneca shot, death rate lower

(Reuters) - A total of 316 cases of rare blood clots with low platelets have been recorded in adults who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Economic Area, an executive of the region's drug regulator said. The figure as of Thursday includes 174 new reports since the European Medicines...
Sciencenewzworldtoday.com

Pro-Vaccine Researcher: “We’ve Made a Big Mistake.” COVID-19 Vaccine Spike Protein is a TOXIN Injected into the Bloodstream.

The pro-vaccine scientists, not the anti-vaxx conspiracy theorists. Meet Dr. Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada. Dr. Bridle describes himself as pro-vaccine but he relayed new research about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines that he admitted was “scary.”. In a collaboration between Dr....