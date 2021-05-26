“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks” according to the EMA
“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks” as reiterated by the European Medicines Agency EMA, which sees no links to blood clot problems. The agency’s risk assessment committee in an extraordinary meeting has reached the same conclusion as during its first assessment. The only change for the EMA would be that the risk of blood clots should be included in the vaccine insert because it also recognizes that there have been rare cases of clots combined with platelet loss and bleeding.www.explica.co