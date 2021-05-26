“The AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, effective and the benefits outweigh the risks” according to the EMA

I was so excited to get my COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April. As a remote student, I was unable to get vaccinated at the clinics on campus and had been scouring local pharmacies for appointments. I finally managed to book an appointment at a grocery store, and I was every bit as nervous as I was excited. “How will my body react?” I asked myself as I drove to get vaccinated. I was aware of the side effects, but I knew the mild flu-like symptoms would disappear within a few days. However, the thought of resuming pre-COVID-19 life once fully vaccinated quelled the anxiety I had about potential side effects. I began planning trips with my vaccinated friends and family, and I could finally experience the relief of knowing that I was protected from the virus.