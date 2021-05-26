Under Armor HydraFuse: technical-sports clothing made with a material that hydrates
It integrates tiny hydrating microspheres that activate on contact, releasing extracts by friction on the skin that help restore lost moisture and preserve it for longer. Athletes constantly have to deal with dry and itchy skin. Persistent exposure to the elements, enduring the sun, wind, rain, chlorine and the loss of sweat itself, deplete the skin’s moisture. On average, 1 liter of water is lost with every hour of exercise. Normally we do not think that there is a relationship between skin care and sports, but according to experts, hydrated skin performs better.www.explica.co