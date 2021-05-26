Under Armor HydraFuse: technical-sports clothing made with a material that hydrates

The summer is right around the corner and what better way to prepare than with glowing skin? See, if you’re not planning to head to the beach anytime soon, you can still look like you spent all day under the sun. How? Opt for a body shimmer to get the job done. Whether you prefer an oil, cream or spray, it’s a great addition to your summer regimen. You’ll want to enhance your features (like your legs, shoulders, collarbones) so it looks like you’ve been kissed by the sun (and not drenched in glitter). Thankfully, we found 20 of the best body shimmers to get you started.