Jozef Kovalik wins in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJozef Kovalik, Slovak, number 127 in the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning the qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-2 in one hour and forty-seven minutes to Ernesto escobedo, American tennis player, number 187 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

www.explica.co
