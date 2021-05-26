Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Bullish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zones. Trading opportunities in CP?

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullish oil, Gold and Silver difficult zones. Trading opportunities in CP?. The Future of oil is currently trading at 66.16. If the price started a bullish move and surpass R1 at 66.91, we could value longs considering a target of the order of 15 points before approaching R2 at 67.78 which could act as resistance.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Strategies#Investment#Short Shorts#Bullish Oil#Trading Opportunities#Silver Difficult Zones#Cp#Pricing Longs#R2#S2#Today#Obligation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading higher leading into the European open. The yellow metal has moved above $1900/oz again to trade 0.13% in the black while silver has moved 0.73% higher to trade at $28.18/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, both copper (0.76%) and WTI (0.13%) trade higher.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Trading In Range, Gold Steady

Oil prices finished modestly higher yesterday after the US inflation data caused both contracts to spike lower initially. With markets seemingly comfortable with the Fed’s transitory narrative, oil quickly recovered. Brent crude finishing 0.47% higher at USD72.40 a barrel, and WTI closing 0.50% higher at USD70.10 a barrel. News that...
Marketsactionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: Gold Preparing For Next Bullish Leg

Elliott Wave view in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the rally from March 31, 2021 low ended wave (1) at 1916.53. Pullback in wave (2) ended at 1855.10 as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave (1), wave A ended at 1891.70 and bounce in wave B ended at 1909.69. Final leg wave C of (2) ended at 1855.10 as a 5 waves impulse. The metal has turned higher in wave (3) as an impulse structure.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

12:03 PM EST - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. : Announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of Algold Resources Ltd and an updated mineral resources estimate for the Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania . All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Aya controls 100% of Algold and is the 75% owner-operator of Tijirit, with the remaining 15% owned by the Government of Mauritania and 10% by Wafa Mining & Petroleum. Aya paid a total consideration of C$15.2 million which includes an issuance of 2,821,253 Aya shares and payment of C$2.6 million in cash. Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Dallas, TXdallassun.com

Company to Trade as Guanajuato Silver Company - GSVR

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the 'Company' or 'VanGold') (TSXV:VGLD) (OTCQX:VGLDF) announces that reflective of the Company's new name, Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ('Guanajuato Silver'), at the market opening on Thursday June 10, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the TSXV under the symbol GSVR and in the United States on the OTCQX market as GSVRF. Guanajuato Silver's shares will have the following CUSIP and ISIN numbers: CUSIP: 40066W106; ISIN: CA40066W1068.
Marketsfxempire.com

Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Find Resilient Buyers

Gold markets have initially fallen during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around as the CPI figures in the United States came out at 5% annually. Whether or not that actually sticks is a completely different question but at the end of the day it looks like gold continues to find buyers.
Marketsworldfinancialreview.com

6 Tips For Easy Investing In Gold In 2021

The gold market has existed for years, and it has always been pretty stable. It does not fluctuate as much as other assets do, and it doesn’t take much of an economic shock to cause gold to go up or down. Gold also has a high liquidity premium, which means that a certain percentage of gold is bought and sold regularly, but not all of it. So gold, like a stock, is an asset that can give you a return. A share, however, has a much more volatile value with the potential to lose a lot of money. At the same time, a stock’s value can increase considerably. However, a gold coin has a value that is unlikely to fluctuate much, and the value is stable. That gives gold its appeal.
Stockscmlviz.com

Pre-earnings Bullish Momentum Pattern and Trigger in Bank Bradesco SA

The results here are provided for general informational purposes from the CMLviz Trade Machine Stock Option Backtester as a convenience to the readers. The materials are not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Preface: Using Charts and Computations Simultaneously to Find Momentum. There...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver, and the pain of patience

Gold and silver go up one day and down the next, while at the end of the day, they go nowhere. This morning gold tested major support at $1,875 August futures and silver is midrange with $27.5 the key support. We can expect this action until gold and silver breakout in either direction.
DailyFx

Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?

Gold posted a bullish “golden cross” formation this week that could suggest further gains are ahead. Gold bulls will need to avoid further taper talk that could spark a USD rally and cripple gold gains. Gold Price Chart Posts Bullish "Golden Cross" Formation, Will it Rally?. Gold prices may continue...
Marketsetfdailynews.com

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC): Price Now Near $7.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, KGC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Stocksinvesting.com

Litecoin Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade

Investing.com - Litecoin was trading at $166.650 by 11:42 (15:42 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31. The move upwards pushed Litecoin's market cap up to $11.106B, or 0.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap....
kitco.com

Slight price gains for gold, silver in summertime trading

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are holding mild gains in early morning U.S. trading Wednesday. A...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trading zone is defined

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel. Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver and platinum stuck in congestion

The torture of a market that refuses to breakout in any direction is always the most frustrating for active traders. The lack of action brings the opportunity to make a bad trade or force a trade where one doesn’t belong. No matter how painful the action or the markets, being patient and disciplined will always carry the day.
Marketskitco.com

Hedge funds remain bullish on gold, but momentum is starting to ebb

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Some analysts have noted that some technical indicators show gold was overbought after pushing above $1,900 an ounce....
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Hot Stocks With Bullish Opportunities Going into the Summer

This will be an important week for the stock markets. The S&P 500 has a hard line in the sand that the bulls can use to trigger more upside. If it triggers, hot stocks will lead up in a big way. This bunch does not do anything mildly. Today, we identify three such situations where the upside breakout is almost imminent.