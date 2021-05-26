HBO Max will have all the seasons of Friends in its Latin American catalog
The WarnerMedia streaming platform that made it possible for millions to watch SnyderCut and which has had simultaneous premieres of the company since the end of last year, HBO Max, is nowhere near being released in Latin American territories and therefore many surprises have been announced in the course of the morning. Perhaps one of the most outstanding is that the catalog of this new service will include all the seasons of Friends – 90%.www.explica.co