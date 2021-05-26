Catasauqua High School names Students of the Semester
Catasauqua High School recently named the latest honorees for the Student of the Semester program. There were 27 students recognized. According to Ashley Schmidt, career facilitator, students were recognized April 9 with a video presentation that included a picture of the student and a voice-over from the nominating teacher about why the student was chosen. Students and faculty watched the presentation during the school’s Rough Rider period.www.tnonline.com