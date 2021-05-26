Cancel
the controversial copyright directive reaches Spain opening the door to Google News and to censor content

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AEDE canon will definitely die. And Google News can return to Spain. The Government has until June 7, 2021 to transpose the European copyright directive, the controversial law approved in March 2019 that opens the door to the surveillance of content by platforms. A European directive that the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, has everything ready to implement it in Spain.

www.explica.co
