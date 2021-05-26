Cancel
Reunion at EXATLON: Who is it?

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelemundo Nathalia Sánchez is part of Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA. As all the athletes form part of the same industry, it has happened during the five seasons of Exatlon United States that old friends who have already participated in tournaments outside the reality show of competitions are reunited. In addition, many times they are from the same team, as happened this season with the sorcerer Rafa Soriano and Claudia Ramos who, although both are already eliminated from the competition, when they were in it they were very happy to see each other because they have a beautiful story that is goes back to his high school days in his native Mexico.

www.explica.co
