An old video of Johnny Depp, unrecognizable and adorable, has resurfaced on the Web. In the midst of war with Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s strategy could cost him dearly and earn him a penalty during his trial. The two exes continue to fight a merciless battle, five years after their separation. This highly publicized couple, which has been shattered, continues to excite the crowds and each of the two actors is desperate to push the other. In fact, at the moment, we are talking a lot more about the legal setbacks of Johnny Depp and his affair with Amber Heard than about his film career … On the other hand, an old video of the actor, which has nothing to do with all the scandals, has just resurfaced on the Web and made many people react.