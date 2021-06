Man City vs Chelsea. Guardiola vs Tuchel. Mansour vs Abramovich. It must be the 2021 UEFA Champions League final, with rivals from Manchester and London going for the big one. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Man City vs Chelsea live stream and catch all the UCL action from anywhere - including ways that you can watch for FREE - and all the info you need on the Champions League final time, date, channels and more.