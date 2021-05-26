Joe’s Weather Blog: Our one severe weather risk in 2+ months (WED-5/26)

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHWESTERN TANEY COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Reeds Spring to near Merriam Woods, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Merriam Woods... Rockaway Beach Bull Creek... Taneyville Spokane... Christian Center Garrison... Chestnutridge Walnut Shade... Chadwick HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH