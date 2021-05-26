Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Joe’s Weather Blog: Our one severe weather risk in 2+ months (WED-5/26)

By The Penny Hoarder
fox4kc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDid you catch any of the eclipse? I didn’t…I was sound asleep…heard it was OK though…clouds and some fog were an issue for some though. Meanwhile today actually, from a weather standpoint may be a shockingly dry day in the area. The rain chances look to be under 10% for a change. Yesterday, while there weren’t many showers/storms around, where they were though, there were some pretty good downpours.

fox4kc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Severe Weather#Severe Thunderstorm#The Overnight#Change The Weather#Wed 5 26
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Joes, COPosted by
Joes Today

Joes Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Joes: Sunday, June 27: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, June 28: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, June 29: Mostly sunny
Environmentwfft.com

Weather Blog: Very Humid Monday, PM Storms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab the rain gear, it’ll be another day with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Early Monday morning temperatures start off in the lower 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Pike County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belleview, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pleasant Hill around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-01 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Howell THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN DOUGLAS...NORTHWESTERN HOWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
Calhoun County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Belleview, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Pleasant Hill around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Calhoun County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Greene, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Greene; Pike A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS...SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS...NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL MISSOURI AND SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTIES IN NORTHEASTERN MISSOURI At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Belleview, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Belleview around 705 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pleasant Hill. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Christian County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-29 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHRISTIAN AND NORTHWESTERN TANEY COUNTIES At 106 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Reeds Spring to near Merriam Woods, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Branson... Lake Taneycomo Merriam Woods... Rockaway Beach Bull Creek... Taneyville Spokane... Christian Center Garrison... Chestnutridge Walnut Shade... Chadwick HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH