UEFA plans to punish Barça, Real Madrid and Juventus for two years without the Champions League for the Superliga

By Explica .co
explica.co
 16 days ago

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin contemplates the possibility of severely sanctioning FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Juventus of Turin for their attitude of not giving up on the Superliga project. The continental football leader, according to different sources have confirmed to SPORT, leads the UEFA hard wing that is in favor of punishing the three clubs, in addition to a heavy fine, with an exclusion that could reach up to two years of exclusion of the Champions. The effect of this punishment would be immediate, as it would affect the next edition of the European competition, that of the 2021/22 season.

www.explica.co
