The Los Angeles Lakers aren't in the NBA playoffs anymore this season, but the team's presence lingers on as the Western Conference semifinals begin. Ahead of Game 1 between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers, shooting guard Jordan Clarkson donned Kobe Bryant's jersey before tipoff. Clarkson, who was drafted by the Washington Wizards as the 46th overall pick in the 2014 draft, joined the Lakers that same day as the Wizards traded him to L.A. for cash considerations.