POLL: Majority of New York Wants One COVID-era Mandate To Continue

Do you want to stop social distancing? Get vaccinated. That's the message from state officials as New York pushes to finally stop the spread of the coronavirus. New York is very close to dropping most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions but it is going to take the cooperation of the handful of vaccination holdouts in the state in order for everyone to be able to toss out social distancing, disinfection routines, health screenings and offering up information for contact tracing.