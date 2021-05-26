Distribution of points between Yokohama and Avispa Fukuoka (1-1)

The match held this Wednesday at the NHK Spring Mitsuzawa Football Stadium and who faced the Yokohama and to Wasp ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The Yokohama faced the duel wanting to overcome his score in the standings after losing the last match against the Kawasaki Frontale by a score of 3-1. On the part of the visiting team, the Fukuoka Wasp he won in his last two competition matches against him Shonan bellmare in his stadium and the Vegalta Sendai away from home, 2-1 and 0-1 respectively and had a six-game winning streak. After the result obtained, the local team was placed in nineteenth position, while the Wasp he came in fifth place at the end of the match.