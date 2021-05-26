Cancel
Three arrested for the fall of the cable car that caused 14 deaths in Italy

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have been arrested this morning for the fall of the cabin of the cable car that connected the towns of Stresa and Mottarone, in the Piedmont region, in northern Italy, and that caused 14 deaths last weekend after it was known that one of the emergency brakes had been purposely disengaged to remedy a fault.

www.explica.co
