Bad day for riders, delivery and detractors of the Rider Law

By Explica .co
explica.co
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFeelings found in the sector of riders and delivery platforms in Spain. In a matter of a few hours, two setbacks have come together. On the one hand, the Supreme Court has ratified its position regarding the employment of delivery men. On the other, the agenda of the Congress of Deputies already includes the validation of the Royal Decree of the Rider Law for next Thursday.

www.explica.co
News Break
Congress
News Break
Uber Eats
Country
Spain
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Supreme Court
Place
Madrid, Spain
