Life creates many divisions. There is rich and poor, there is one culture and then there is another culture. These things do not have to separate us, but sometimes society forces us to believe we must place borders between us and those that are different. Taylor Castro’s vast tune, “Muse With A Dagger,” represents that same idea. Through striking, cinematic soundscapes and powerful, piercing vocals, the raw emotion bursts through. The accompanying visuals display two star crossed lovers and the distance placed between them. From the innovative underwater shots to the elegant European style setting, the video is a stunning offering.