Special | New York’s rat killers: dogs and their owners hunting rodents

New York or NYC has several famous hotspots such as the Times Square, Manhattan Chinatown, Rockefeller Center, Broadway theater productions and more that are frequented by travelers. The vibrant city is decked with brownstones, greenery, and 19th-century buildings. Tourists love heading to Minetta Street to click some Instagram-worthy pictures to highlight their travels. Foodies will love a visit to Pietro NoLita, where they can satiate their taste buds with Italian delicacies and cocktails. Dig into the variety of delectable desserts to satiate your sweet tooth. Shopaholics will love a visit to Barneys New York, where they can rummage through designer items from Chanel and Prada. Times Square is the most popular spot in New York City, and thousands of tourists from all around the world dream to soak in its eclectic vibe. Popularly known as “The Big Apple”, this marvelous city has some great museums and art galleries as well. Animal lovers too will have a wonderful time here and can take their pet for a walk in the park. Moreover, several eateries in NYC are dog-friendly so you can take your pet along when you enjoy a meal. Check out the top 10 dog-friendly restaurants in New York City.