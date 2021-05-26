Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Going back to work? How to prepare your dog and why you shouldn’t feel guilty

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 15 days ago
ST. LOUIS — The members of the household who you might not expect to be so excited about things "getting back to normal": our pets. “You're doing your dog a service by getting out of the house, giving them some downtime,” said Sarah Hoth, a professional dog trainer and owner of The Persuaded Pooch. “If you feel guilty, I would say please don't, because your dog needs that rest to be a well-adjusted, healthy, behaviorally well dog.

