Heritage Hills announces Academic Award recipients
On Friday, May 21, 2021 the students of Heritage Hills High School celebrated their academic successes of the 2020-2021 school year at the school's annual "Academic Rally". The awards program, hosted by Patriot Renaissance, was held on the football field. Teacher Corey Mauck and 2020 graduate Zachary Fortune emceed the event. The rally included Minute-to-Win-It Games and music, skits and commentary based on a "Hollywood" theme.duboiscountyherald.com