Heritage Hills announces Academic Award recipients

All nine of our TSSAA sports* were recognized through the TSSAA Academic Achievement Award program for the fall, winter, and spring seasons. In the fall, our soccer, cross country, golf, and volleyball teams all earned Distinguished Scholastic Achievement recognition for having a team GPA of 3.25 or higher. Now that the second semester is complete, we know that our basketball and softball teams have earned Outstanding Scholastic Achievement recognition after completing the spring semester with a team grade point average of at least 3.0. Bowling, tennis, and track earned Distinguished Scholastic Achievement after completing the spring with a team GPA of at least 3.25.