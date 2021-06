The indispensable Hugo Gaston will face his compatriot Richard Gasquet, while Benajmin Bonzi will try to get rid of the Argentinean Facundo Bagnis. Marc Barbier and Kevin Blandy, coach and sports coach of Hugo Gaston, had a lot of fun watching Arthur Cazaux’s game. A real relaxation area. At the end of the afternoon they will certainly be a little more tense when their protégé enters the courtyard of Suzanne-Lenglen across from Richard Gasquet. “Ah, it would be really good if Hugo could keep Richard in the game early,” projected Marc Barbier, who would sign for a peplum. While he will curb his heroic deed against Stan Wawrinka last October, Hugo Gaston is already hoping to “leave the field happy to have produced good content”. It would be even better to raise your arms.